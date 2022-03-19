State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $775,000 Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $799.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

