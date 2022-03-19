State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -584.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

