State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

