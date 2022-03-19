State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 288,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 171,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $30.70 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bancorporation ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

