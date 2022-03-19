Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.