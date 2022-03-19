Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

