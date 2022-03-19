Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 10.3%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) rose 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 192,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,336,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,121 shares of company stock worth $3,162,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after buying an additional 1,033,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stem by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 875,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

