STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

