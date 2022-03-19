STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.85.
