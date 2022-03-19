Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

