Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $13,644,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,291 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

