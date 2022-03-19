StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

