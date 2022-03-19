StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
