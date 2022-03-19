StockNews.com Downgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Hold

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

