StockNews.com Lowers NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 913,131 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

