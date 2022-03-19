StockNews.com Lowers Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $66,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,619,000 after purchasing an additional 743,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

