StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

STNE stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

