STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

