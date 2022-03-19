Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

