Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $169,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,882 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 663,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 354,323 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

