Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.28 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.