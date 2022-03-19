Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $295.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $288.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $267.34 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 146.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

