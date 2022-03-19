Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $7.69 on Friday, hitting $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

