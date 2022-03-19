Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 3,659,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.