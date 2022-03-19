Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 430.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $222,590,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,550. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

