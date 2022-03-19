Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

