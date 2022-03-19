Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Visa by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,935,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $853,977,000 after acquiring an additional 391,882 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $219.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,439,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

