Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 419,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE RYAM traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 905,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

