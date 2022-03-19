Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

