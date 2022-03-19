Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.99 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.