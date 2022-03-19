Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 22,339 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

