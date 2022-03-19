Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,034 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 53.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Airbnb by 32.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.