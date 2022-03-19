Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

