Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.37 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

