Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.71 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $294.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

