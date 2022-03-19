Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.95 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

