Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,386 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,151,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.