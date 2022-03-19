Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 928 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HP by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 117,361 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

