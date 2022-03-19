Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will announce $66.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

SUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $53,086.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,646 shares of company stock worth $505,746. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. 5,470,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,763. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

