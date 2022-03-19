SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

SXC stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

