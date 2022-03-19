Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 14,065 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $693,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $276,634.26.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.