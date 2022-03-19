Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.05

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.05 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 21.76 ($0.28). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 24.58 ($0.32), with a volume of 3,917,780 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.05.

In other Synairgen news, insider Bruce Campbell acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,173.69 ($1,526.25).

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

