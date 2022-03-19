Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 213.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,155. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

