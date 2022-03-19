Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SYN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

