Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Issues Earnings Results

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.16 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
