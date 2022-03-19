Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Issues Earnings Results

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.16 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

