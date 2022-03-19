Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 503.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $1,052,373. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

