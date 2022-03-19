Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of TEDU opened at $2.65 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
