Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 30,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,693,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -620.03 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

