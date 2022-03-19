Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

THNPF opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

