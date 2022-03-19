Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Up 11.2%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ted Baker (TBAKF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.