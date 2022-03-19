Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT Lowered to €0.23 at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

