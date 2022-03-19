Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

